Kanye West Addresses THAT Gross Instagram Post About Kim Kardashian

If you fancy a cheeky peek at a gossip publication every now and then, you’ve probably heard about the dig Kanye appeared to take at Kim over the weekend!

It all started when an Instagram post (written in the same ‘white text on a black background’ aesthetic favoured by Yeezy himself) started circulating.

The crude post alluded to Kim Kardashian’s bathroom habits, and honestly, it’s 1) gross and 2) hard to believe Kanye would stoop to posting something as grim as that about his ex-wife.

Surely he wouldn't cross *that* line?!

In a plot twist that surprised virtually nobody, Kanye has revealed that he wasn’t behind the post.

“This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny. I know you guys [are] gonna be disappointed,” Yeezy's description read.

He then went on to list his favourite comedians, including himself, Louis CK, Elon Musk and ‘Kevin Hart (in Jumanji)’.

Hey, different strokes for different folks, we guess!

