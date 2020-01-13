Kangaroo Island Now Has A $25 Return Ferry To Try Boost Tourism

We have all seen the tragic images which have surfaced over the last few months during what is being named as the worst bushfire crisis in history.

Kangaroo Island has been one of its many victims.

The islands businesses have taken a multi-million dollar hit as the tourism industry deals with thousands of travel plan cancellations over the past week.

"The bushfires have caused a significant impact to the community and our thoughts are with the businesses and families who have lost homes and livelihoods as a result of the fires," said local business owner, Tony Coppins.

“The tourism industry on Kangaroo Island employs families of the farming community and, by supporting the tourism industry is one way you can help the community".

Kangaroo Island is very much open for business with most of the island unaffected by the fires, and there are a number of great experiences ready for tourists to visit.

From today, Kangaroo Island Connect is providing a 50% discount for return ferry travel to encourage tourism back on Kangaroo Island which works out to be only $25 per person.

But visitors must stay on Kangaroo Island for at least one night to support local businesses in order to receive the discounted ticket.

The offer is open for travel from Saturday 25 January 2020 until 30 June 2020.

Managing Director of Kangaroo Island Connect, David Harris, said "The best way to help is to come to Kangaroo Island, stay a night or two and spend some money enjoying yourselves while supporting the local towns and businesses at the same time."

The island has also reduced car & van hire rates back to the winter off-peak rates. Also various accommodations, tours and experience operators are releasing promotions to entice more visitors.

Island businesses need the rest of this summer period to be a success to help rebuild the local economy.

Don’t miss the boat and the opportunity to help start the rebuilding process on Kangaroo Island.

Kangaroo Island Connect will follow the advice of the South Australia CFS to ensure the Island is safe for tourists to travel.

