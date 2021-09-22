Kangaroo Appears To "Thank" Rescuers In Sweet Viral Video

An incredible video has gone viral, showing a sweet interaction shared between a young Kangaroo and the men who rescued them.

Three men spotted the animal standing in the icy cold water of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin on Tuesday, deciding to brave the cold and risk of injury to rescue the animal.

The video was shared on Facebook showing local David Boyd and another man slowly approach the animal with their arms outstretched.

The roo seems confused but thankfully, remains still as the men lift its body out of the water and transport it to land where another man catches it, placing them on the footpath.

The animal stands still for a while, appearing exhausted from the ordeal. It then uses its paw to latch onto the arm of one of its rescuers.

“Aw it’s thanking you,” the man filming the event was heard saying.

Mr Boyd shared with the local community group where he posted the video, that the “kangaroo came good.”

“That water would have been freezing. Well done for rescuing that kangaroo,” one person wrote.

While others said the men were lucky that the kangaroo’s legs were too cold to be used, as they could have been used as powerful weapons.

“They did a great thing yes, however they are so lucky that roo was cold. Those back legs would of ripped them straight open,” one person wrote.

The video has generated over 4000 reactions with many praising the men for their courageous efforts, describing them as "legends" for their "awesome" work.

