Kalgoorlie Experiences 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake

Residents of Kalgoorlie have woken up to a small earthquake just outside of town on Tuesday morning.

The quake was recorded as a 2.9 magnitude earthquake with a total depth of 7km.

Geoscience Australia were the first to record the small earthquake which was felt by downs up to four miles away including West Lamington and Williamstown.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Several residents initially believed that the shaking was due to a mining blast at around 5:30AM on Tuesday morning.

So far, no damage or injuries have been reported as a result of the earthquake.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.