Justin Timberlake Set To Drop New Song With Halsey, Calvin Harris And More!

It was about time we had another super group of musicians come together and drop a song, right? Well, that day is here!

Calvin Harris has announced he's dropping a song with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell next Friday called 'Stay With Me'.

Ooh we have high hopes for this one! The song is just one of the collabs coming up on Calvin's new album Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 2.

The DJ has had some cracker songs when it comes to his own music and collabs. With the amount of star power in this one, it should be a hit!

You can pre-save 'Stay With Me' here.

