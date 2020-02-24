Justin Timberlake Announces New Music With SZA, Kelly Clarkson And More!

He's back! Justin Timberlake took to his Instagram page over the weekend to announce he's set to drop some new music with some of our favourite artists!

JT says he's got some new tunes for the Trolls World Tour soundtrack with SZA, Kelly Clarkson, Haim AND he'll be dropping it this week!

First up Justin has revealed he'll be dropping his track 'The Other Side' with SZA, this Wednesday.

We can't wait for more!

