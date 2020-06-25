Justin Lane Are Launching Their New Sister Venue, Miss Mee, This Friday!

Just what we need! Justin Lane are launching their new south east asian eatery and sister venue, Miss Mee, this Friday!

Taking over from Loki (previously Helenika's spot), you can expect to see a menu of amaaaazing Thai dishes! From ma hor, (carameized minced pork, chicken & prawn on pineapple) to Gaia galore (grilled, dry, roasted coconut curry). YUM. They also have a strong focus on fresh and locally sourced produce, which is a winner. They even make their own custom curry pastes!

With the delicious food, you can expect some pretty tasty cocktails too. They have an Asian-inspire cocktail list featuring their Vietnamese Slipper (a modernist take on the Japanese slipper).

As for the venue itself, it's not too shabby. It can seat over 200 people and it has all the neons and pops of colour to feast your eyes on. Oh, did I mention there's a full size tuk tuk too? Yep!, you read that correctly.

Keen to check it out? Of course you are! They're open from 5pm Wednesday & Thursday and from 12pm Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

See ya there!

