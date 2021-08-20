Justin Bieber Teams Up With Skrillex For New Song

It's a tune!

Justin Bieber has teamed up with DJ Skrillex to drop yet another catchy tune. The pair previously worked on the track 'Where Are U Now' and this new song feels like a great chapter two.

The track is called 'Don't Go' and is so catchy, you can even forgive Justin's dreadlocks...

To compare the video for the song to their previous collab, you'll see a bit of a running theme. Bieber has dripping gold pain in 'Don't Go' (featuring the lyrics of Don Toliver) and 'Where Are U Now' also has quite an art angle but with black paint splotches!

You can get your hands on 'Don't Go' here.

