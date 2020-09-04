Justin Bieber Takes The Absolute Mickey Out Of Himself In Drake's New Video

This is hilarious. Drake and DJ Khaled have dropped the video for their new song 'Popstar' and due to Coronavirus, have not been able to fly to each other to make a video for it. So poor Drake has to call in a favour.

Enter Justin Bieber.

From the Versace shirts to flashy cars, security guards and obnoxious house parties, Justin plays the role of the 'popstar' so well... some might say he was born for it.

*WARNING - Coarse language*

