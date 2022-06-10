Justin Bieber Reveals One Half Of His Face Is Paralysed

Justin Bieber has taken to his social media pages to give his fans an update as to why he has had to postpone some of his upcoming concerts, and it's serious.

Justin has revealed that half of his face is paralysed due to a condition called Ramsey Hunt syndrome causing the nerves in his face to be attacked by a virus.

Justin is taking some time to rest saying; “I’m gonna get better and I’m doing all these facial exercise to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal,” he said. “It’s just time and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all for a reason.”

We're wishing him a full recovery!

