Justin Bieber Performs Emotional Song At Kanye's Sunday Service

Justin Bieber has made no secret he's been having a tough time over the last couple of years and is now ready to talk about it.

As part of him opening up, The Biebs performed at Kanye West's now famous Sunday Service.

Taking to his Instagram, the singer posted a video performing an emotional song for the attendees.

This is all off the back of Bieber's album 'Changes' taking out the number 1 spot on the Billboard charts. Grab your copy of Changes here.

