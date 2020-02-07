Justin Bieber Makes A Very Unexpected And Heartfelt Move With His New Song

Justin Bieber is certainly on a roll when it comes to new music. The Biebs has dropped another track from his upcoming album 'Changes' and it is a TUNE!

The track is called 'Intentions' and features rapper Quavo. In the clip we see the pair heading to Alexandria House to help out some incredible women who are helping their community with their good intentions. That includes a new car for one fan, school supplies and more... including $200,000 for the charity.

Justin has revealed to his fans that if they preorder his new album, they'll be able to stream this new song instantly.

