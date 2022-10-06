Justin Bieber Gives An Official Update On His Aussie Tour

Aussie fans of Justin Bieber have been waiting with bated breath to find out if the star's recent postponement of his tour dates would impact the Australian leg of the tour and now we have an update.

Sadly, Justin has cancelled the remainder of his tour (including Australia)... for now.

In a statement released today, it detailed:

The tour, originally slated to begin in 2020 before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kicked off in February of this year in San Diego, CA and made stops in ten countries across three continents. On September 6, Justin first announced he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority. That news was followed on September 15 by his announcement of the cancellation of twelve dates running through October 18. With today’s announcement, these remaining dates are officially postponed. The potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability. Fans with tickets to all postponed WORLD TOUR dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available. All tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Ticketholders wishing to receive a refund are able to do so through your show's authorised ticketing agent.

We're happy Justin is putting his health first and look forward to welcoming him back when he feels he's fit enough to tour and give it his all!

