Justin Bieber Drops Track 'Peaches' Alongside New Album With An Aussie Surprise

Justin Bieber has made a triumphant return to music with his new album 'Justice', a brand new video for the song 'Peaches' while also giving us a little Aussie surprise.

One of Justin's tracks on the new album is a collaboration with Australian Indigenous artist The Kid Laroi on a song called 'Unstable'. Fans were suspecting a collab was on the horizon when the pair started following each other on social media recently.

While we recently saw a video for the hit 'Hold On', Justin has today given us another one for the song 'Peaches' - a collaboration with Daniel Caesar and GIVĒON.

Get your hands on 'Justice' here.

