Justin Bieber Drops New Tune 'Get Me'

It seems as though it's definitely a new year, new me when it comes to Mr. Justin Bieber. The Biebs has dropped a new track titled 'Get Me' as the first reviews of his self produced documentary roll in.

Check out a snippet of the new tune and what critics are saying below!

We're on the home stretch to the release of Justin's upcoming album with the singer revealing 'Changes' is out on Feb 14... and it looks like we've got plenty to look forward to!

If you pre-order 'Changes' here, you'll get Justin's latest track straight away!

Check out the first episode of Justin's doco below.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!