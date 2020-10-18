Justin Bieber Directly Addresses His Past As A Child Star In New Song 'Lonely'

2020 has been a year of discovery for Justin Bieber and now he's released a song, directly addressing his past as a child star.

While he may be married now and has done a lot of growing up, Justin said when Finneas (Billie Eilish's brother) and Benny Blanco came to him with the song, it hit him hard.

When talking about the song, Bieber says; I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful! And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in.

*Coarse language warning*

You can get your hands on 'Lonely' here.

