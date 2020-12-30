Justin Bieber Confirms He's Releasing New Music This NYE So We Can Start 2021 With Good Vibes

Just when you thought New Year's Eve might be cancelled in 2020, we find out this!

Justin Bieber confirmed that he is bringing us some new tunes at his upcoming NYE concert.

He revealed the new song he will be performing will be called, 'Anyone' and this will be a show you won't want to miss as it is his first live concert in three fricken years!

“Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night,” he Tweeted just casually.

And then he proceeded to retweeted a video from April of an Instagram live he did alongside partner Hailey Bieber and pastor Judah Smith, where he admitted he had actually recorded the new song that day!

The NYE concert event will begin at 8:15pm local time and for those of us who aren't in the US right now, it will re-air twice on New Year’s Day just in case you miss it!

Justin has been furiously practising his moves and fine-tuning his voice over the last few weeks in preparation for the special show!

“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” Justin shared in a statement about the event.

“I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

You can grab online tickets here and honestly, we can't wait! Bring on 2021.

