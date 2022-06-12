Justin Bieber Cancels More Shows After Revealing He Has Rare Facial Paralysis Disorder

Justin Bieber has revealed he has a rare neurological disorder that causes facial paralysis preventing him from blinking or smiling.

The 28-year-old Canadian popstar announced on Instagram that he was being treated for Ramsay Hunt syndrome after postponing his world tour.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Often misdiagnosed as Bell's palsy because of the facial paralysis, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare condition that is considered a complication of shingles, resulting from a historic case of chickenpox, caused by the same virus.

In the post, Bieber said: “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear in my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious as you can see,” he said.

“I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down.

“I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain’t it," Bieber said.

Currently on his Justice tour in North America, Bieber has cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.