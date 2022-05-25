Justin Bieber Announces More Tickets And Dates For His Aussie Tour
Woo hoo
Justin Bieber is on his way down under on his Justice World Tour and if you missed out on tickets, don't stress! The Biebs has announced how you can get your hands on more!
A new show has been added to the Sydney dates AND more tickets have been released for the Melbourne show!
Here are all the details:
Tuesday 22 November
HBF Park | Perth, WA
All Ages*
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Saturday 26 November
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
All Ages*
New GA Standing Rear tickets on sale: Friday 3 June (12noon AEST)
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Tuesday 29 November
Sydney Football Stadium | Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW
All Ages*
General public on sale: Friday 3 June (12noon AEST)
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Wednesday 30 November
Sydney Football Stadium | Sydney, NSW
All Ages*
SOLD OUT
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Saturday 3 December
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
All Ages*
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!