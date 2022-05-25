Justin Bieber Announces More Tickets And Dates For His Aussie Tour

Justin Bieber is on his way down under on his Justice World Tour and if you missed out on tickets, don't stress! The Biebs has announced how you can get your hands on more!

A new show has been added to the Sydney dates AND more tickets have been released for the Melbourne show!

Here are all the details:

Tuesday 22 November

​HBF Park | Perth, WA

​All Ages*

​ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 26 November

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​All Ages*

​New GA Standing Rear tickets on sale: Friday 3 June (12noon AEST)

​ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Tuesday 29 November

​Sydney Football Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​ NEW SHOW

​All Ages*

​General public on sale: Friday 3 June (12noon AEST)

​ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 30 November

​Sydney Football Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​All Ages*

​ SOLD OUT

​ ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 3 December

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​All Ages*

​ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

