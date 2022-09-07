Justin Bieber Announces He's Postponing His Aussie Tour

In some sad news today, Justin Bieber has officially revealed he is postponing his Australian tour... indefinitely.

Bieber took to social media to explain that after consulting with his Doctor, he needs to put his health first...

The announcement comes off the back of his diagnosis of Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, a condition that caused part of his face to be paralysed.

Justin didn't give any hints as to whether the tour would commence, so at this stage, we can safely assume it's cancelled.

We just hope he gets better and comes down under soon!

Stay up-to-date with all things music and entertainment by downloading the FREE LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: