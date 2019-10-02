Justin Bieber Announces He's Dropping A New Song Tomorrow!

In some huge news overnight, Justin Bieber has revealed he has a brand new track coming out... and we don't even have to wait that long to hear it!

Bieber has revealed that he has teamed up with Country act Dan and Shay for a new tune and it will arrive TOMORROW!

The song is titled 10,000 Hours and Bieber has dubbed it as 'wedding music'. What a honeymoon treat for us!

You can pre-save the new single here.

