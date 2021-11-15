Justin Bieber Announces 2022 Australian Tour

Superstar Justin Bieber has made his fan's dreams come true by announcing he is finally set to return to Australia on his Justice World Tour in 2022.

The Biebs will kick off his tour in Perth at HBF Park on Tuesday 22 November, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Saturday 26 November, Sydney Football Stadium on Wednesday 30 November, Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 3 December before heading to Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Wednesday 7 December.

Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and play more than 90 dates.

The American Express Presale begins Friday 19 November. Tickets go on general sale Wednesday 24 November, get more details here.

