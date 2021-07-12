Justin Bieber And The Kid Laroi Jump On Stage Together In Vegas

They dropped what has been hailed as the song of the year on Friday and over the weekend, Justin Bieber and Aussie act The Kid Laroi jumped on stage for a surprise performance!

*LANGUAGE WARNING*

The fact the boys are ALREADY performing this live is impressive!

Bieber also jumped onstage with Diplo for an impromptu set and the DJ said he may never actually get asked to do it again after he managed to get Bieber to perform FIVE songs after he said he'd only do ONE!

Looool!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!