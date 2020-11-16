Justin Bieber And Shawn Mendes Have Announced They're Dropping A Song

Oh, this is exactly what 2020 needs! Former bad boy Justin Bieber and eternal good boy Shawn Mendes have announced they're dropping a collab.

Their song is called 'Monster' and will be released on November 20.

The reaction from fans has been nothing short of excitement with Niall Horan posting on Shawn's pages saying "The boyos ! Tuuune". Same Niall, same.

You can pre-order the song here!

