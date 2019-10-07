Justin And Hailey Bieber Share More Personal Wedding Photos

Breathtaking

Although Justin and Hailey Bieber officially tied the knot last year, the couple has just only now celebrated their union with family and friends.

The couple has been pretty open about their latest celebration and they have now shared a number of photos online from their second big day! 

We truly can't get over how stunning Hailey's dress is!

Justin posted this photo on Instagram with the caption, "Even thugz get married." 

Hailey also shared these breathtaking snaps.

Post

So cute! 

For more details on their wedding, listen below!

