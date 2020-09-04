Just Wait Til You See The Baby Gift Beyoncè Gave Katy Perry

While Katy Perry is still celebrating the arrival of her daughter Daisy, we have a feeling she may have gone into overdrive after receiving a gift from the one and only Beyoncè.

Katy took to her Instagram to show off the incredible floral arrangement that came with a card that read; "Congratulations on the new addition to your family -- Beyoncé."

Imagine popping that card in your little box of baby things? WILD.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!