JUST IN: Val Holmes Is Facing 8-10 Weeks On The Sideline

Round 9 saw Cowboy Valentine Holmes shift to the wing, but it wasn't long lived.

The 24-year-old wasn't seen in the second half due to an ankle injury, and now the Cowboys have released a statement.

"North Queensland Toyota Cowboys back Valentine Holmes underwent an arthroscopy on his left ankle yesterday.

The arthroscopic probe revealed the syndesmosis was unstable and the ligament was subsequently repaired.

Holmes is expected to be sidelined for 8-10 weeks."

It's not ideal news for fans who were keen to see the Iggy old boy in Cowboys colours following the announcement of his 6 year $5.8 million deal at the end of 2019.

