JUST IN: Kath & Kim Is Reportedly Getting A Reboot!

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Kath & Kim is reportedly getting a reboot!

Australia’s most dysfunctional mother-daughter duo are apparently gearing up to grace our screens again, with the real-life neighbours of the Day-Knight household reporting that production crews have been scouting the location.

“It was unimaginable neighbours could keep TV’s biggest secret under wraps much longer,” a source told Women’s Day.

While little is known about the reboot, it’s allegedly in pre-production and will be airing on a streaming service sometime next year.

So who’s coming back? Well, we’d expect Gina Riley, Jane Turner and Glenn Robbins to come back but, unfortunately, the odds of Magda Szubanski returning as Sharon are slim.

When previously asked about the potential of revisiting her bowl-cut wearing, Shane Warne-loving character, Szubanaski said a reboot wasn’t on her agenda.

“To actually try and do a whole new series… I think you can never capture that magic again,” she explained.

Could she have a point? Only time will tell.

