Jurors Of Bruce Lehrmann Trial All Dismissed By Judge

The judge in the Bruce Lehrmann sex assault case has dismissed the entire jury amid fears of misconduct, with revelations one accessed information online which was then brought into the jury room.

The ACT supreme court convened on Thursday morning shortly before the 12 jurors were dismissed upon the accidental discovery of a research article on sexual assault brought in by one of the jurors.

“It has come to my attention that one of you, contrary to directions, has undertaken research in relation to issues in the case and that material has entered the jury room that ought not to have,” Judge Lucy McCallum told the jury.

“I have heard an explanation and it may be that no harm has been done, but that is not a risk that I can take. In the circumstances, I have discharged that juror and I have to discharge you all.”

Mr Lehrmann was accused of sexually assaulting his former colleague in Linda Reynold’s ministerial suite on March 23, 2019.

He pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault, with the jury still unable to come to an unanimous decision before dismissal.

