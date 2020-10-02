Julia Michaels Drops Brand New Tune 'Lie Like This'

She's written songs for Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez but Julia Michaels is a force on her own to be reckoned with.

You'll no doubt know her tracks 'If The World Was Ending' with hunky boyfriend JP Saxe, 'Issues' or may even remember her on the Keith Urban track 'Coming Home' and now the singer is back with a new track called 'Lie Like This'.

This is a song that is going to be on our playlist WELL into Summer this year!

You can get your hands on 'Lie Like This' here.

