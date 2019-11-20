Jules Robinson Hits Back At Melissa Lucarelli’s Claims That She Was ‘Dumped’ As A Bridesmaid

We joke about reality TV show couples never going to the distance, but many have now broken the mould and stuck it out. After watching their relationship form from start to finish, it is beautiful to see.

One of those success stories is Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson’s from Married At First Sight. The pair were tied at the hip since they first met at the altar and have been a power couple ever since – and they are incredibly cute together!

After their first ‘marriage’ on MAFS, they tied the knot officially over the weekend in a stunning ceremony. There were some similarities to their previous trip down the aisle, including a bunch of cameras from A Current Affair, for their wedding special which aired on Tuesday night.

The special episode included footage of Jules’s bachelorette party, where the bride-to-be was asked about drama involving MAFS co-star Melissa Lucarelli, who was asked to be a bridesmaid during the last episode of the season.

On Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday morning, Lucarelli revealed she was ‘dumped’ from Jules’s bridal party at the last minute. In a series of Instagram Stories, she expressed her shock and disappointment. She did not attend the wedding.

On A Current Affair, Jules had the opportunity to make a cryptic statement about it while at her party.

“All that matters is my nearest and dearest are [at my bachelorette party] right now.” Jules made sure to mention Heidi, who remained in the bridal party but could not attend the party.

It’s sad that the nuptials were clouded by some drama, but we are so happy for Cam and Jules. Next step… babies!

