Joyce Mayne Building to Become Townsville’s Community Vaccination Hub

Townsville’s vaccine rollout is ramping up, as the first community hub opens its doors next week.

The former Joyce Mayne building on Woolcock Street will be transformed, initially administering jabs to Phase 1-A and 1-B workers, before the state gets more vaccine supply in October.

An additional 82 pharmacies have come online in the past week, including in Ayr, Maggie Island, and Charters Towers.

Chris Owen from the Pharmacy Guild of Australia explains the reasons it hasn't happened sooner.

“The storage conditions were never really too much of an issue within the pharmacy network, it was more to do with availability and that prioritisation of rural and regional Australia. So we have seen that these pharmacies coming on board are in more rural locations, but we have had an announcement last week, that will have metropolitan pharmacies coming in mid August.”

The opening of the community vaccination hub will open two months ahead of the rollout of internationally recognised vaccination certificates.

