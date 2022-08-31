Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Star Alongside Eddie Murphy In New 'Beverly Hills Cop'

Remember the 1984 action/comedy film Beverly Hills Cop starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley?! Of course you do, it's a classic.

Well, we're getting a brand new film, and Murphy will be returning - this time, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige!

The new film is said to be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and is apparently already shooting for Netflix!

Here's a reminder of the first film:

Mikey, police officer Axel Foley's friend, is murdered soon after he arrives in Detroit. When Axel takes up the investigation, he finds himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.

Remember this?

This will be the fourth film in the franchise, with a second coming out in 1987 and a third in 1994.

We have no clue what Gordon-Levitt's or Paige's roles in the new film will be, so watch this space!

