Jordyn Woods Just Took An Actual Lie Detector Test To Address Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Unless you were living under a rock, in the outback with no contact with the outside world the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal was probably one the biggest celebrity dramas of 2019.

So, just to recap for those who have no idea (shame on you) Jordyn gave a tell-all interview earlier this year where she revealed the major bombshell that she kissed Tristan Thompson, the ex-partner of her BFF Kylie Jenner's older sister Khloe Kardashian.

I think most of us can all agree it was a wild time in everyone's lives.

And just when we thought it was all over, in classic Kardashian style the drama has come back for one last final round.

On Tuesday night, Jordyn returned to the Red Table Talk to address the scandal. She sat down with certified polygraphist, Shon Thurman to take a lie detector test.

Yes, we kid you not. She did the whole interview with a lie detector and we have the evidence to prove it.

"I just want everyone to know I'm telling the truth and that's the most important story to me — the truth," Jordyn said.

During the test, she was asked the following standard questions, cause ya know the baseline has to be set for any lies. This included if she was ready to take the polygraph, her name, if she was in California, and if she was sitting down.

Of course, she responded "yes" to all and it was all true and positive readings, duh.

She was then asked the question of all questions, "Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?"

She bluntly answered, "No."

The certified polygraphist then replied, "Jordyn, I thought you did a fantastic job," Shon said. "You definitely passed, and I believe you are being truthful on the test."

Well, there you have it, folks! A lie detector test and all.

Tune in below to hear the full story:

