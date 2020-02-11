Jonethen Opens Up About How Hard It Is To Date As A Miner

"They just find someone else"

Article heading image for Jonethen Opens Up About How Hard It Is To Date As A Miner

The Hit Network spoke with seemingly the most normal and down-to-earth bloke of the MAFS bunch this morning with one important question on their lips.. "what on earth made you apply?!"

He revealed that he really struggled to date as a miner, saying that most women in his experience find someone else if you aren't home enough. 

HEAR MORE BELOW:

He also revealed that the producers on the show get super clingy with non-stop calls for updates!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android  for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

an hour ago

MAFS
Listen Live!
MAFS
MAFS
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs