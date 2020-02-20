Jonnie Hears Audio Of Connie Saying There Was No Attraction...While She's Right Next To Him!

Hit Entertainment were joined by MAFS Jonethen this morning, who had the endure listening to his bride, Connie, admit there was no attraction between them. OUCH!

But the awkward part was that he said Connie was actually asleep next to him...which we're confused about because we thought their relationship was heading south?!

Can someone please give us the truth?

WE HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS!

And apparently so does Jonnie, who will be asking them when she wakes up. UH OH!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jonethen had to say about hearing Connie rip on their lack of attraction:

