Jonathan LaPaglia Won’t Be Able To Attend The Survivor Reunion Thanks To COVID-19

Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia won’t be able to attend the Survivor All Stars Reunion due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Don’t worry – he’s not sick. Jonathan is currently in the US but was due to fly into Australia before the Survivor reunion episode is filmed on Thursday.

However, because of the new 14 day self-isolation restrictions for anyone entering the country, Jonathan is no longer able to get back in time.

Instead the event will be hosted by the one and only Osher Gunsberg, who is a huge Survivor fan. Jonathan will participate via a satellite link.

“Endemol Shine Australia is following government directives as they are issued in preparation for the filming of Australian Survivor: All Stars Finale,” a spokesperson from Endemol Shine Australia said in a statement.

“The welfare of everyone involved in our shows is our number one priority, so the filming will not have a live audience and host Jonathan LaPaglia will stay in the USA rather than travel to Australia. He will still be a part of the finale via a satellite link from LA.”

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Has Ed Kavalee Caught Coronavirus From Christian Wilkins?