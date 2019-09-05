Join The Hit Emerald Lawn Party Marquee At The Bentleys Emerald 100!

The Bentleys Emerald 100 is on its way! On Saturday, October 12 it's the race day that stops the Central Highlands! If you're keen to let your hair down and have a fun day out, you can join in on all the fun in our Lawn Party Marquee!

For $70 for non-members and $50 for members, you'll receive:

Entry to Pioneer Park Racecourse

Hosted by Hit 94.7 with entertainment

Reserved seating in a decorated marquee (tables of 5)

Gates open from 11am and there will be plenty of bars & food vendors, bookies & TAB facilities.

Tickets are available for purchase from Monday, September 9!

To book your ticket to the Lawn Party Marquee, message the Emerald Jockey Club on their Facebook page or call Kristy on 4982 2029.