Join The GSCC Community Panel

Here’s your chance to get involved with Council decisions without having to run for Mayor!

Greater Shepparton City Council need people who really care about making Greater Shepparton an even better place to live, work and play, to jump on a Community Panel and come up with a community vision.

What’s even cooler, you’ll get $300 sweet, sweet cash for your trouble! CLICK HERE to register.

The Community Panel needs to be really diverse and represent all types of people from different ages, backgrounds and interests, and will be independently selected by an external organisation.

If you’re keen to get involved, you’ll need to be available:

Wednesday 14 April, 6pm - 9pm

Sunday 18 April, 9am - 5pm

Thursday 22 April, 5.30pm - 9pm

Tuesdays 8 & 22 June & Thursdays 10th & 24th June, 6pm - 9pm.

Cool thing it, it’s mostly done on Zoom! So you can do it on the couch on in your trackies, eating chips and stuff!

And if you don’t have a computer, they can hook you up!

So, do something great for the community and CLICK HERE to register.

But you’ve got to hustle…Applications for the Panel close on 31 March.

If you just want to have your say on the future of Greater Shepparton visit Shaping Greater Shepp.

And you can check out the FAQs about the Panel here website.