Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Have Welcomed Their First Baby!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child together, a beautiful baby girl!

The news was confirmed today by a representative of the Game of Thrones star who told CNN:

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

According to TMZ, Sophie gave birth last Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Sophie and Joe had two wedding celebrations last year.

Their first wedding took place in Vegas, officiated by an Elvis impersonator while Diplo documented the entire ceremony on Instagram. The second wedding was a more elegant affair, tying the knot in the stunning Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The new arrival makes Joe the second Jonas Brother to become a father, with Kevin a dad to two daughters, Valentina and Alena.

Congratulations Sophie and Joe!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.