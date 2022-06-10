Jock Zonfrillo Opens Up About His Steamy Experience With Katy Perry

While we love the mouth-watering dishes served by MasterChef’s exceptionally talented cooks, we also enjoy hearing gossip from the show’s steamiest judge, Jock Zonfrillo!

Our favourite Scotsman joined the Hit Network to reveal something a little saucier than usual about filming with the one and only Katy Perry!

Catch the chat:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: