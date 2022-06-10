Jock Zonfrillo Opens Up About His Steamy Experience With Katy Perry

Getting saucy in the kitchen!

Article heading image for Jock Zonfrillo Opens Up About His Steamy Experience With Katy Perry

Pics: Wikipedia

While we love the mouth-watering dishes served by MasterChef’s exceptionally talented cooks, we also enjoy hearing gossip from the show’s steamiest judge, Jock Zonfrillo!

Our favourite Scotsman joined the Hit Network to reveal something a little saucier than usual about filming with the one and only Katy Perry!

Catch the chat:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

10 June 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
MasterChef
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
MasterChef
Hit
Entertainment
TV
MasterChef
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs