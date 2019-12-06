Jetstar workers are set to walk off the job as early as next week.

There could be headaches for JET STAR passengers leading up to and after CHRISTMAS, with ground crews and baggage handlers voting to STRIKE.

That's after the airline rejecting their demands for better EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS, including a guaranteed 30 hours of work each week, and better take home pay.

Transport Workers Union National Secretary Michael Kaine says the action has to go ahead.

A Jetstar spokesperson says they have a strong contingency plan in place though, so they believe impact will be minimal.