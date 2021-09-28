Jetstar Flights Take Off From Cairns For As Little As $22

Bargain flights from Cairns to the hottest Australian locations are on offer until June next year.

Jetstar launched its Spring sale on Tuesday, with one-way fares from as little as $22 to destinations across the country.

Flight out of Cairns to Sydney, Brisbane, Darwin, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Perth are going for a steal at only $22 during specific periods from late October to the end of December 2021, mid-January to mid-April 2022 and late April through to June.

Included in the 22,000 seats across all flights, travel from Cairns to the Gold Coast is only $59, and $70 to Brisbane, while Cairns to Adelaide and Darwin are going for $99.

Sale ends at 11.59pm October 2, or until all flights are sold out.

