Jetstar Flights Take Off From Cairns For As Little As $22

Hottest locations on sale

Article heading image for Jetstar Flights Take Off From Cairns For As Little As $22

Supplied

Bargain flights from Cairns to the hottest Australian locations are on offer until June next year.

Jetstar launched its Spring sale on Tuesday, with one-way fares from as little as $22 to destinations across the country.

Flight out of Cairns to Sydney, Brisbane, Darwin, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Perth are going for a steal at only $22 during specific periods from late October to the end of December 2021, mid-January to mid-April 2022 and late April through to June.

Included in the 22,000 seats across all flights, travel from Cairns to the Gold Coast is only $59, and $70 to Brisbane, while Cairns to Adelaide and Darwin are going for $99.

Sale ends at 11.59pm October 2, or until all flights are sold out. 

Post

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.

28 September 2021

Jetstar Spring Sale
Cheap flights
Cairns
Hit FM
Listen Live!
Jetstar Spring Sale
Cheap flights
Cairns
Hit FM
Jetstar Spring Sale
Cheap flights
Cairns
Hit FM
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs