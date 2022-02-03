Jessica Mauboy, Masked Wolf, Peking Duk And The Veronicas Team Up For Epic Festival

The Great Southern Nights Festival has announced it's full line up and when we say we're so ready for this, we're not kidding.

The lineup includes Jessica Mauboy, The Veronicas, Masked Wolf, Peking Duk and so many more incredible Aussie acts.

The artists will be appearing at hundreds of Great Southern Nights gigs right across NSW, from Byron Bay to Albury and Sydney to Broken Hill. With almost half of the gigs in regional NSW.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said Great Southern Nights will reignite the NSW live music scene after an extraordinarily challenging time for the industry.

“Great Southern Nights will have artists, crew and music venues back to doing what they love and do best - putting on shows and getting people out to experience the joy of live music again” Ms Herd said.

“Great Southern Nights was such a huge success in 2020 and is exactly what our industry needs right now, so we’re excited to see Australia’s best talent wanting to be involved in 2022.

“We’re proud to play an integral part in this vital project at this much needed time.”

Household names, emerging talents and grassroots local acts will take part in Great Southern Nights from 18 March to 10 April. Check out more details and ticketing info here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!