Jessica Biel's New Crime Series Looks Even Better Than ‘The Sinner’

We were all glued to our couches watching the events of Jessica Biel’s first season of The Sinner play out and now we’re about to be stuck on the couch again thanks to her new crime series, Limetown.

Limetown is based on the popular fictional radio drama of the same name.

The series follows Lia Haddock (Jessica Biel), an American Public Radio journalist who sets on a quest to unravel a truly puzzling mystery of how an entire community of researchers and scientists (over 300) vanished without a trace…

Lia’s uncle (Stanley Tucci) is among the missing and she’s set on digging deep to find the truth behind a story no one has ever understood…

Flung into a dark world where her family and friend’s lives become threatened with every lead she follows, every half hour episode is so seamlessly woven together that the haunting and tense undercurrent of a tragic, unsolved crime never lets up…. until the very end.

The show, as explained by Variety’s Caroline Framke, reflects “the very real 24/7 news cycle that’s shortened our attention spans for tragedy.”

Check out the chilling trailer below.

Its podcast creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie penned the script for the series, making it all the more true to the original.

The first two episodes of Limetown premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the series is set to drop on Wednesday, October 16 on Facebook Watch.

You can find out more about the podcast an series HERE.

