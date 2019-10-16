Jess Mauboy Shows Off Her Stunning Ring After Confirming She's Engaged

Jessica Mauboy is officially engaged to her boyfriend of ten years Themeli Magripilis.

Rumours had been circulating recently that her longtime love Themeli had popped the question, and it turns out he did!

Themeli proposed to Jess on a beach in Greece just as the sun was setting.

Jess posted a photo on Instagram showing off her gorgeous ring.

She wrote on Instagram, "The love of my life proposed to me in his family’s home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset 🌅 We are so happy 💍 I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you for all the love 💖

BIG LOVE JM & Themeli ✨"

We're so happy for them!

