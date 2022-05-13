Jennifer Lopez To Executive Produce Rodgers & Hammerstein-Based "Cinderella" Series

Jennifer Lopez is set to be the executive producer for Rodgers and Hammerstein's reimagined Cinderella series, based on the 1957 version starring Julie Andrews.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is a musical written for television, but later played on stage, with music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It is based upon the fairy tale Cinderella, particularly the French version Cendrillon, ou la petite pantoufle de verre, by Charles Perrault.

President of Skydance Television Bill Bost spoke about championing timeless classics for a new generation.

"The story of Cinderella is as timeless now as ever. This aspirational story of romance, unconventional families, and the surprising power of wishes has inspired audiences around the world for centuries, and we are thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord, and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to bring our fresh take to the screen," he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 1957 musical was watched by an estimated 100 million people.

Since then, we've seen Brandy take on the role alongside Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother in the 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

We can't wait to see what will be done this time!

