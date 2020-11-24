Jennifer Lopez Strips Butt Naked To Announce New Song

We would too!

Jennifer Lopez Strips Butt Naked To Announce New Song

Jennifer Lopez has proven that age is just a number, stripping down to her birthday suit to announce her new track!

The song is called 'In The Morning' and JLo looks amazing, wearing nothing but a diamond ring!

Post

It's been a big week for JLo as she took to the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards for a raunchy performance alongside fellow Latino Maluma.

Post

Justin Hill

a day ago

Article by:

Justin Hill

