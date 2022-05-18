Jennifer Lopez Shares A First Look At Her Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Jennifer Lopez has treated us to a first look at her upcoming Netflix documentary, ‘Halftime’!

The movie, set to drop on June 14th, explores J.Lo’s illustrious career, while also offering an inside glimpse at her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

Find out how Janet Jackson surprised the audience at this week's Billboard Music Awards:

While her performance on 'the world’s biggest stage' will play a large part in the documentary, the name, ‘Halftime’, also alludes to how the movie will depict Lopez’s life now that she’s entered her 50s.

Don’t be mistaken; she’s not planning on slowing down any time soon!

Taking to Instagram, J.Lo shared a 10 second teaser ahead of the full trailer's release tomorrow.

Lopez is the third pop star to use Netflix’s platform to tell her story, following Beyonce’s Homecoming and Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: