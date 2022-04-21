Actress Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first child with art dealer husband, Cooke Maroney, sources report.

It was reported back in September that J.Law was expecting, which was announced via the couple's representative.

E! has reported that the couple were seen taking a walk with their newborn in tow on April 12, but have not confirmed the birth publicly.

Lawrence has previously spoken about wanting to keep the baby away from the limelight while chatting to Vanity Fair back in December.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work," she said.

Lawrence and Maroney got married in 2019 after just eight months of dating, having a star-studded audience in attendance at their wedding, like Kris Jenner, Adele, Emma Stone, Joel Maddan, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz. Not bad!

We don't know whether the baby is a boy or a girl and have no name details, so we'll have to wait and see. Congratulations to the couple on their new arrival!

